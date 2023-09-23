Cardinals vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game features the San Diego Padres (76-78) and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-87) clashing at PETCO Park (on September 23) at 8:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 4-3 win for the Padres.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Nick Martinez (5-4) to the mound, while Jake Woodford (2-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals.
Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: SDPA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Padres 4, Cardinals 3.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.
- Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Cardinals' past 10 contests.
- The Cardinals have been underdogs in 72 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (43.1%) in those contests.
- This season, St. Louis has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (685 total), St. Louis is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- Cardinals pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 18
|Brewers
|W 1-0
|Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
|September 19
|Brewers
|L 7-3
|Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
|September 20
|Brewers
|L 8-2
|Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
|September 21
|Brewers
|L 6-0
|Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
|September 22
|@ Padres
|L 4-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
|September 23
|@ Padres
|-
|Jake Woodford vs Nick Martínez
|September 24
|@ Padres
|-
|Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
|September 26
|@ Brewers
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
|September 27
|@ Brewers
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes
|September 28
|@ Brewers
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Brandon Woodruff
|September 29
|Reds
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Connor Phillips
