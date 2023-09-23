The Pennsylvania Quakers (1-0) visit the Bucknell Bison (1-1) at Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

While Bucknell's defense ranks 48th with 25.5 points allowed per game, the Bison have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 17th-worst (12.0 points per game). Pennsylvania has been keeping opposing offenses in check on the defensive side of the ball, surrendering just 6.0 points per contest (best). On offense, it ranks 79th by putting up 20.0 points per game.

Bucknell vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

Venue: Christy Mathewson-Memorial Stadium

Bucknell vs. Pennsylvania Key Statistics

Bucknell Pennsylvania 302.5 (111th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 276.0 (127th) 365.5 (24th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.0 (5th) 117.5 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 110.0 (89th) 185.0 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.0 (89th) 1 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (63rd)

Bucknell Stats Leaders

Ralph Rucker has been a dual threat for Bucknell so far this season. He has 364 passing yards, completing 65.3% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 64 yards (32.0 ypg) on 24 carries.

The team's top rusher, Rushawn Baker, has carried the ball 33 times for 148 yards (74.0 per game), scoring one time.

Damian Harris' team-leading 162 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of four targets) with one touchdown.

Coleman Bennett has hauled in six receptions totaling 67 yards so far this campaign.

Eric Weatherly's four catches have turned into 42 yards.

Pennsylvania Stats Leaders

Aidan Sayin has thrown for 166 yards (166.0 ypg) to lead Pennsylvania, completing 60.5% of his passes and recording two touchdown passes and one interception this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 20 yards (20.0 ypg) on five carries.

Jacob Cisneros is his team's leading rusher with eight carries for 65 yards, or 65.0 per game.

Jared Richardson paces his squad with 62 receiving yards on seven catches with one touchdown.

Maurcus McDaniel has caught two passes and compiled 34 receiving yards (34.0 per game) with one touchdown.

Alex Haight's zero targets have resulted in three grabs for 20 yards.

