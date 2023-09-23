When the Pennsylvania Quakers match up with the Bucknell Bison at 3:30 PM on Saturday, September 23, our projection system predicts the Quakers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Bucknell vs. Pennsylvania Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Pennsylvania (-5.2) 30.0 Pennsylvania 18, Bucknell 12

Week 4 Predictions

Bucknell Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have won once against the spread this year.

Pennsylvania Betting Info (2022)

The Quakers compiled a 7-3-0 ATS record last season.

Quakers games went over the point total five out of 10 times last year.

Bison vs. Quakers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Bucknell 12.0 25.5 21.0 13.0 3.0 38.0 Pennsylvania 20.0 6.0 -- -- 20.0 6.0

