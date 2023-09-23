The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1) hit the road for a UAC clash against the Austin Peay Governors (1-2) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Homer Bryce Stadium.

Offensively, SFA has been a top-25 unit, ranking 15th-best in the FCS by totaling 36.3 points per game. The 'Jacks rank 29th on defense (21.7 points allowed per game). Austin Peay's defense ranks 60th in the FCS with 27.3 points allowed per contest, but it has been carried by its offense, which ranks 22nd-best by compiling 33.0 points per game.

Austin Peay vs. SFA Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches, Texas Venue: Homer Bryce Stadium

Austin Peay vs. SFA Key Statistics

Austin Peay SFA 401.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 393.0 (39th) 385.7 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 325.7 (55th) 96.3 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 179.3 (29th) 305.0 (5th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213.7 (51st) 2 (81st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (58th) 1 (32nd) Takeaways (Rank) 4 (4th)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has 915 passing yards, or 305.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 72.3% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 12.7 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner one time.

CJ Evans Jr. has run the ball 29 times for 153 yards, with one touchdown.

Jevon Jackson has rushed for 92 yards on 23 carries with one touchdown.

Kam Thomas leads his squad with 157 receiving yards on 12 receptions with one touchdown.

Tre Shackelford has caught 17 passes and compiled 154 receiving yards (51.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Jaden Barnes' 10 targets have resulted in 10 receptions for 149 yards.

SFA Stats Leaders

Brian Maurer has been a dual threat for SFA so far this season. He has 572 passing yards, completing 53.3% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and five interceptions this season. He's rushed for 106 yards (35.3 ypg) on 14 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jerrell Wimbley has 288 rushing yards on 50 carries with three touchdowns.

Lawton Rikel's leads his squad with 147 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 10 catches (out of four targets).

Anthony Williams has put together a 107-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in three passes on one target.

Ty Love's eight grabs are good enough for 98 yards.

