Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans this week include watching the local high school football games in Wilson County, Tennessee, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendship Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.