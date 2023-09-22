High school football is on the schedule this week in Williamson County, Tennessee, and info on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Williamson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Brentwood High School at John Overton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

4A - Region 6 - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Glencliff High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Ravenwood High School at Independence High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Thompson's Station, TN

TBD at Fairview High School