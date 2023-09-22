We have 2023 high school football action in Sumner County, Tennessee this week, and information on how to watch these matchups is available below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Sumner County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Springfield High School at Portland High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22

6:50 PM CT on September 22 Location: Portland, TN

Portland, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Pope John Paul II Preparatory School at Davidson Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Pearl Cohn Entertainment Magnet High School at Station Camp High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Gallatin, TN

Gallatin, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Beech High School at Hendersonville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Hendersonville, TN

Hendersonville, TN Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 10

4A - Region 5 - District 10 How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at White House Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: White House, TN

White House, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

White House Heritage High School at Sycamore High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Pleasant View, TN

Pleasant View, TN Conference: 2A - Region 5 - District 9

2A - Region 5 - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Westmoreland High School at Liberty Creek High School