Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Be sure to catch the high school fooball games happening in Shelby County, Tennessee this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Harding Academy at First Assembly Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cordova, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Father Ryan High School at Briarcrest Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Eads, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northpoint Christian School at St. Benedict at Auburndale
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Cordova, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Jackson Christian School at Tipton-Rosemark Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Millington, TN
- Conference: Class A - West Region - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis Business Academy at Lausanne Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
