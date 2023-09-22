Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rutherford County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games taking place in Rutherford County, Tennessee this week.
Rutherford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Providence Christian Academy at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Seymour, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smyrna High School at McGavock High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Nashville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oakland High School at Rockvale High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Rockvale, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Antioch High School at Stewarts Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Smyrna, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Siegel High School at Blackman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale High School at Coffee County Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Manchester, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friendship Christian School at Middle Tennessee Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Murfreesboro, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
