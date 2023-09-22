We have 2023 high school football competition in Roane County, Tennessee this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Roane County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Oliver Springs High School at Sunbright School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 3

Harriman High School at Oakdale School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

Conference: 1A - Region 2 - District 4

TBD at Rockwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

How to Stream: Watch Here

Roane County High School at Rockwood High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

How to Stream: Watch Here

Jellico High School at Midway High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

How to Stream: Watch Here

