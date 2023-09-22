Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in McNairy County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school football matchups in McNairy County, Tennessee this week? We've got the information.
McNairy County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Bolivar Central High School at McNairy Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Selmer, TN
