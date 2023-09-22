Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Knox County, Tennessee this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Knox County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Lakeway Christian Academy at Grace Christian Academy

Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 22

6:50 PM ET on September 22 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1

Class A - East Region - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Powell High School at Halls High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Halls, TN

Halls, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Webb School of Knoxville at Christian Academy of Knoxville

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Knoxville, TN

Knoxville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

West High School at Heritage High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on September 22

7:00 PM ET on September 22 Location: Maryville, TN

Maryville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Grace Christian Academy at Zion Christian Academy