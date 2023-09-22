Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you reside in Jefferson County, Tennessee and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jefferson County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Lakeway Christian Academy at Grace Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- Conference: Class A - East Region - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
