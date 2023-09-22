Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Hawkins County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Hawkins County, Tennessee, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Hawkins County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Greeneville High School at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.