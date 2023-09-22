Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Grundy County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to watch high school football games in Grundy County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Grundy County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Grundy County High School at Sale Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Sale Creek, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.