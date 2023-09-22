Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Greene County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in Greene County, Tennessee is on the schedule this week, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Greene County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Chuckey-Doak High School at Cocke County High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Newport, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Greene High School at West Greene High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Mosheim, TN
- Conference: 2A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greeneville High School at Volunteer High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Church Hill, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
