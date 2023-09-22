How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Giants Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Sean Manaea will try to shut down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they square off against his San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 10:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers are second in baseball with 238 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.
- Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.
- The Dodgers' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.
- Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (858 total runs).
- The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.
- The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.
- Los Angeles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.213).
Giants Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Giants have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.
- Fueled by 426 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.
- The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.
- San Francisco has scored 657 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.
- San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.
- San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.265 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Caleb Ferguson (7-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw one inning against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.
- So far this year, Ferguson has not registered a quality start.
- Ferguson, who averages 0.9 per appearance, has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts).
- He has made 52 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.
Giants Probable Starting Pitcher
- Manaea (6-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his ninth start of the season.
- The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.
- He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.
- Manaea will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.
- He has made 35 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Mariners
|W 6-1
|Away
|Shelby Miller
|Logan Gilbert
|9/18/2023
|Tigers
|W 8-3
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Eduardo Rodríguez
|9/19/2023
|Tigers
|W 3-2
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Miguel Diaz
|9/20/2023
|Tigers
|L 4-2
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Reese Olson
|9/21/2023
|Giants
|W 7-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Kyle Harrison
|9/22/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Caleb Ferguson
|Sean Manaea
|9/23/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Clayton Kershaw
|Sean Manaea
|9/24/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Lance Lynn
|Alex Cobb
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bobby Miller
|Chase Anderson
|9/26/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|9/27/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Ryan Pepiot
|Noah Davis
Giants Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Giants Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Rockies
|L 5-2
|Away
|Scott Alexander
|Kyle Freeland
|9/17/2023
|Rockies
|W 11-10
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Chris Flexen
|9/19/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 8-4
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Zac Gallen
|9/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|L 7-1
|Away
|Logan Webb
|Merrill Kelly
|9/21/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-2
|Away
|Kyle Harrison
|Emmet Sheehan
|9/22/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Caleb Ferguson
|9/23/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Sean Manaea
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/24/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Alex Cobb
|Lance Lynn
|9/25/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Webb
|Blake Snell
|9/26/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Keaton Winn
|Seth Lugo
|9/27/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Sean Manaea
|Matt Waldron
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.