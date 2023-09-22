Sean Manaea will try to shut down Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers when they square off against his San Francisco Giants on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Dodgers vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second in baseball with 238 home runs. They average 1.6 per game.

Los Angeles ranks second in MLB, slugging .459.

The Dodgers' .257 batting average is seventh-best in MLB.

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (858 total runs).

The Dodgers are second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.

The Dodgers' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 11th in the majors.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 18th in the majors.

Los Angeles' 4.13 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the No. 5-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.213).

Giants Batting & Pitching Performance

The Giants have hit 165 homers this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

Fueled by 426 extra-base hits, San Francisco ranks 25th in MLB with a .389 slugging percentage this season.

The Giants' .239 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

San Francisco has scored 657 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Giants have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Giants rank 25th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.3 whiffs per contest.

San Francisco strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 22nd in MLB.

San Francisco pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.12 ERA this year, which ranks 12th in MLB.

The Giants have a combined WHIP of 1.265 as a pitching staff, which ranks 11th in MLB.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Caleb Ferguson (7-3 with a 2.88 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 56 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the lefty threw one inning against the Detroit Tigers, giving up one earned run while surrendering one hit.

So far this year, Ferguson has not registered a quality start.

Ferguson, who averages 0.9 per appearance, has not yet gone five or more innings in a start this season (in five starts).

He has made 52 appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher

Manaea (6-6) will take to the mound for the Giants and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Colorado Rockies.

He has one quality starts in eight chances this season.

Manaea will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has made 35 appearances and finished 11 of them without allowing an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Mariners W 6-1 Away Shelby Miller Logan Gilbert 9/18/2023 Tigers W 8-3 Home Lance Lynn Eduardo Rodríguez 9/19/2023 Tigers W 3-2 Home Caleb Ferguson Miguel Diaz 9/20/2023 Tigers L 4-2 Home Bobby Miller Reese Olson 9/21/2023 Giants W 7-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Kyle Harrison 9/22/2023 Giants - Home Caleb Ferguson Sean Manaea 9/23/2023 Giants - Home Clayton Kershaw Sean Manaea 9/24/2023 Giants - Home Lance Lynn Alex Cobb 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away Bobby Miller Chase Anderson 9/26/2023 Rockies - Away - - 9/27/2023 Rockies - Away Ryan Pepiot Noah Davis

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Giants Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Rockies L 5-2 Away Scott Alexander Kyle Freeland 9/17/2023 Rockies W 11-10 Away Sean Manaea Chris Flexen 9/19/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Alex Cobb Zac Gallen 9/20/2023 Diamondbacks L 7-1 Away Logan Webb Merrill Kelly 9/21/2023 Dodgers L 7-2 Away Kyle Harrison Emmet Sheehan 9/22/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Caleb Ferguson 9/23/2023 Dodgers - Away Sean Manaea Clayton Kershaw 9/24/2023 Dodgers - Away Alex Cobb Lance Lynn 9/25/2023 Padres - Home Logan Webb Blake Snell 9/26/2023 Padres - Home Keaton Winn Seth Lugo 9/27/2023 Padres - Home Sean Manaea Matt Waldron

