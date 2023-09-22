Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Cumberland County, Tennessee, there are attractive high school football games on the calendar this week. the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
DeKalb County High School at Stone Memorial High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Crossville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Upperman High School at Cumberland County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Crossville, TN
- Conference: 3A - Region 4 - District 7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
