If you live in Carter County, Tennessee and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

Hampton High School at Cloudland High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22

7:30 PM ET on September 22 Location: Roan Mountain, TN

Roan Mountain, TN Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 1

1A - Region 1 - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Happy Valley High School at Unaka High School