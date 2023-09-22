Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carter County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
If you live in Carter County, Tennessee and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school football action, we've got you covered. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.
Carter County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Hampton High School at Cloudland High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Roan Mountain, TN
- Conference: 1A - Region 1 - District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Happy Valley High School at Unaka High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on September 22
- Location: Elizabethton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
