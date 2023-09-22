If you live in Carroll County, Tennessee and try to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the details you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Carroll County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

McKenzie High School at Hollow Rock-Bruceton Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22

7:00 PM CT on September 22 Location: Bruceton, TN

Bruceton, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Huntingdon High School at Milan High School