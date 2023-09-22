The San Diego Padres (75-78) and St. Louis Cardinals (67-86) square off in the first of a three-game series on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET. The Padres are coming off a series victory over the Rockies, and the Cardinals a series loss to the Brewers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Matt Waldron (1-3) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (6-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Waldron - SD (1-3, 5.16 ERA) vs Hudson - STL (6-2, 5.12 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

Hudson (6-2) gets the starting nod for the Cardinals in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 5.12 ERA in 70 1/3 innings pitched, with 40 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up five hits.

Over 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 5.12 ERA and 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing batters.

Hudson is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year in this game.

Hudson will try to collect his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.4 innings per appearance.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matt Waldron

The Padres' Waldron (1-3) will make his fifth start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 26-year-old has pitched to a 5.16 ERA this season with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.4 walks per nine across six games.

Waldron has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

