The San Diego Padres and St. Louis Cardinals will play on Friday at PETCO Park, at 9:40 PM ET, with Fernando Tatis Jr. and Nolan Arenado among those expected to step up at the plate.

Cardinals vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 204 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 461 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks 12th in MLB with a .419 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals' .251 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

St. Louis ranks 18th in the majors with 683 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have the 11th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.326).

The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis strikes out just 7.7 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in MLB.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.73 ERA this year, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.451 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals' Dakota Hudson (6-2) will make his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw five innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

He has earned a quality start three times in 10 starts this season.

Hudson has eight starts of five or more innings this season in 10 chances. He averages 4.4 innings per outing.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Phillies W 6-5 Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers W 1-0 Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers L 7-3 Home Drew Rom Trevor Megill 9/20/2023 Brewers L 8-2 Home Zack Thompson Adrian Houser 9/21/2023 Brewers L 6-0 Home Miles Mikolas Wade Miley 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson Matt Waldron 9/23/2023 Padres - Away Jake Woodford Nick Martínez 9/24/2023 Padres - Away Drew Rom Michael Wacha 9/26/2023 Brewers - Away Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/27/2023 Brewers - Away Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/28/2023 Brewers - Away Dakota Hudson Brandon Woodruff

