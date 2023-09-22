Matt Waldron starts for the San Diego Padres on Friday at PETCO Park against Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

The Padres are the favorite in this one, at -175, while the underdog Cardinals have +145 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this contest.

Cardinals vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: PETCO Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -175 +145 9 -115 -105 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have posted a mark of 4-5.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Cardinals matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been underdogs in 71 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (43.7%) in those contests.

St. Louis has entered 11 games this season as the underdog by +145 or more and is 6-5 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 40.8% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 73 of its 150 games with a total.

The Cardinals are 2-8-0 against the spread in their 10 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-45 34-41 28-23 39-62 50-62 17-23

