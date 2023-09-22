Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (98-55) will square off with Lane Thomas and the Washington Nationals (68-86) at Nationals Park on Friday, September 22. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Braves as -250 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Nationals +200 moneyline odds. Atlanta is the run-line favorite (-2.5). The game's over/under is listed at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Nationals Park Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton - ATL (14-12, 3.66 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (10-13, 5.05 ERA)

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Braves Moneyline Nationals Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -250 +200 Braves (-2.5) 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Braves vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have won 90, or 65.2%, of the 138 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Braves have gone 25-7 (winning 78.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and went 4-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times.

The Nationals have been underdogs in 137 games this season and have come away with the win 57 times (41.6%) in those contests.

The Nationals have a mark of 4-8 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +200 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 1-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +250 1st 1st

