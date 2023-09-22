How to Watch the Braves vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals and Ildemaro Vargas at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: MASN
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Venue: Nationals Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 293 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.
- The Braves lead MLB with a .276 batting average.
- Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (890 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.
- Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.
- Atlanta has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.290).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season. He is 14-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Morton is looking to record his 13th quality start of the season.
- Morton is looking to pick up his 25th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 29 appearances this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/17/2023
|Marlins
|L 16-2
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Jesús Luzardo
|9/18/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-1
|Home
|Kyle Wright
|Zack Wheeler
|9/19/2023
|Phillies
|W 9-3
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Cristopher Sanchez
|9/20/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Aaron Nola
|9/21/2023
|Nationals
|W 10-3
|Away
|Max Fried
|Jake Irvin
|9/22/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Patrick Corbin
|9/23/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Kyle Wright
|Joan Adon
|9/24/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Joan Adon
|9/26/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Justin Steele
|9/27/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/28/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Jameson Taillon
