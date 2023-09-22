Ozzie Albies and the Atlanta Braves will take on the Washington Nationals and Ildemaro Vargas at Nationals Park on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 293 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .502 slugging percentage.

The Braves lead MLB with a .276 batting average.

Atlanta has the top offense in baseball, scoring 5.8 runs per game (890 total runs).

The Braves have a league-best .344 on-base percentage.

Braves hitters strike out 7.9 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in baseball.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff paces the majors.

Atlanta has a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Braves average baseball's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.290).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Charlie Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 30th of the season. He is 14-12 with a 3.66 ERA and 182 strikeouts in 162 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.

Morton is looking to record his 13th quality start of the season.

Morton is looking to pick up his 25th start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 29 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies W 9-3 Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals W 10-3 Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Joan Adon 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 9/28/2023 Cubs - Home Charlie Morton Jameson Taillon

