Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Bedford County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Bedford County, Tennessee this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Bedford County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Shelbyville Central High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Winchester, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 3 - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.