As of September 21 the Tennessee Titans' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +6600.

Watch the Titans this season on Fubo!

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Looking to place a futures bet on the Titans to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee won eight games against the spread last season, failing to cover six times.

Last season, five Titans games hit the over.

Tennessee was a bottom-five offense last year, ranking third-worst with 296.8 yards per contest. On defense, it ranked 23rd in the NFL (351.6 yards allowed per game).

The Titans had a 3-5 record at home and were 4-5 on the road last year.

Tennessee won only two games when favored (2-3) and went 4-5 as underdogs.

The Titans were 3-3 in the AFC South and 5-7 in the AFC overall.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Henry also had 33 catches for 398 yards and zero TDs.

Ryan Tannehill threw for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), completing 65.2% of his throws, with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games.

On the ground, Tannehill scored two touchdowns and accumulated 98 yards.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In 15 games played with the Texans, Chris Moore had 48 catches for 548 yards (36.5 per game) and two touchdowns.

As a playmaker on defense, Kevin Byard posted 106 tackles and four interceptions in 17 games last year.

Bet on Titans to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +2800 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +3000 3 September 24 @ Browns - +4000 4 October 1 Bengals - +2000 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1400 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +4000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +4000 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +25000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1300 15 December 17 Texans - +75000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +4000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +75000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:19 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.