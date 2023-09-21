The St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers will send Miles Mikolas and Wade Miley, respectively, out for the start when the two clubs square off on Thursday at Busch Stadium, at 1:15 PM ET.

The Brewers are listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favorite Cardinals (-115). The total is 8.5 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -115 -105 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have won 46.4% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (32-37).

St. Louis has a 32-37 record (winning 46.4% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 53.5%.

St. Louis has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 73 times this season for a 73-71-5 record against the over/under.

The Cardinals have collected a 2-8-0 record ATS this season (covering just 20% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 33-44 34-41 28-22 39-62 50-62 17-22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.