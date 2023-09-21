Thursday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET on September 21.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (7-12) for the Cardinals and Wade Miley (8-4) for the Brewers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

  • When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
  • Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

  • Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

  • The Cardinals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
  • The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.
  • St. Louis is 35-43 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.
  • St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 683 (4.5 per game).
  • The Cardinals have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 16 Phillies L 6-1 Miles Mikolas vs Ranger Suárez
September 17 Phillies W 6-5 Dakota Hudson vs Taijuan Walker
September 18 Brewers W 1-0 Adam Wainwright vs Freddy Peralta
September 19 Brewers L 7-3 Drew Rom vs Trevor Megill
September 20 Brewers L 8-2 Zack Thompson vs Adrian Houser
September 21 Brewers - Miles Mikolas vs Wade Miley
September 22 @ Padres - Dakota Hudson vs Matt Waldron
September 23 @ Padres - Adam Wainwright vs Nick Martínez
September 24 @ Padres - Drew Rom vs Michael Wacha
September 26 @ Brewers - Zack Thompson vs Wade Miley
September 27 @ Brewers - Miles Mikolas vs Corbin Burnes

