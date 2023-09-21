Thursday's contest that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (86-66) against the St. Louis Cardinals (67-85) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET on September 21.

The probable starters are Miles Mikolas (7-12) for the Cardinals and Wade Miley (8-4) for the Brewers.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET

Thursday, September 21, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Brewers 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals are favored for the first time in a while, as they have not been the favorite in their last 10 games.

In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 69 times this season and won 32, or 46.4%, of those games.

St. Louis is 35-43 this season when entering a game favored by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 683 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule