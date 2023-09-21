The Washington Nationals (68-85) host the Atlanta Braves (97-55) in NL East play, at 7:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (7-1, 2.64 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Jake Irvin (3-6, 4.41 ERA).

Braves vs. Nationals Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Thursday, September 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MASN

MASN Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Nationals Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (7-1, 2.64 ERA) vs Irvin - WSH (3-6, 4.41 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will hand the ball to Fried (7-1) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last start was on Tuesday, Sept. 12, when he tossed five innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with an ERA of 2.64, a 4.29 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.172.

He has six quality starts in 13 chances this season.

Fried will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Max Fried vs. Nationals

The Nationals have scored 659 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .253 for the campaign with 143 home runs, 29th in the league.

The left-hander has allowed the Nationals to go 4-for-12 with a double and an RBI in 3 1/3 innings this season.

Nationals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jake Irvin

Irvin gets the start for the Nationals, his 24th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 4.41 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up three hits.

In 23 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.41, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .248 against him.

Irvin has eight quality starts this year.

Irvin has 15 starts this year that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had two appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

