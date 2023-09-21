Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals take the field on Thursday at Nationals Park against Max Fried, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch will be at 7:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Time: 7:05 PM ET

TV Channel: MASN

Location: Washington D.C.

Venue: Nationals Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 291 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-leading .501 slugging percentage.

The Braves have a league-best .275 batting average.

Atlanta is the highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.8 runs per game (880 total).

The Braves are the top team in baseball this season with a .343 on-base percentage.

Braves batters strike out 7.9 times per game, the fifth-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks first in MLB.

Atlanta has the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).

The Braves have the 17th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.290).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves are sending Fried (7-1) out for his 14th start of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.64 ERA and 73 strikeouts in 71 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Philadelphia Phillies, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.

Fried has six quality starts under his belt this season.

Fried will try to extend a seven-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.5 frames per outing).

In five of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 9/16/2023 Marlins L 11-5 Away Jared Shuster Bryan Hoeing 9/17/2023 Marlins L 16-2 Away Charlie Morton Jesús Luzardo 9/18/2023 Phillies L 7-1 Home Kyle Wright Zack Wheeler 9/19/2023 Phillies W 9-3 Home Spencer Strider Cristopher Sanchez 9/20/2023 Phillies L 6-5 Home Bryce Elder Aaron Nola 9/21/2023 Nationals - Away Max Fried Jake Irvin 9/22/2023 Nationals - Away Charlie Morton Patrick Corbin 9/23/2023 Nationals - Away Kyle Wright Joan Adon 9/24/2023 Nationals - Away Spencer Strider Joan Adon 9/26/2023 Cubs - Home Bryce Elder Justin Steele 9/27/2023 Cubs - Home Max Fried Kyle Hendricks

