The Milwaukee Brewers (84-66) will lean on Christian Yelich when they visit Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals (67-83) at Busch Stadium on Tuesday, September 19. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:45 PM ET.

The Brewers are -115 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Cardinals (-105). The over/under is 9 runs for the contest (with +100 odds to go over and -120 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Trevor Megill - MIL (1-0, 3.13 ERA) vs Drew Rom - STL (1-2, 5.96 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers have won 45, or 59.2%, of the 76 games they've played as favorites this season.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Brewers have a record of 45-31 (59.2%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Milwaukee.

The Brewers were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Cardinals have won in 31, or 44.9%, of the 69 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious 27 times in 58 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 5-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 17th 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.