At +6600 as of September 18, the Tennessee Titans aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Titans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +6600

Tennessee Betting Insights

Tennessee put together an 8-6-0 ATS record last year.

The Titans and their opponents combined to go over the point total five out of 17 times last season.

Tennessee ranked third-worst in total offense (296.8 yards per game) last season, but it played a little better on defense, ranking 23rd with 351.6 yards allowed per contest.

The Titans posted three wins at home last year and four on the road.

When favored last season Tennessee picked up just two wins (2-3). When the underdog the Titans posted a record of 4-5.

The Titans were 5-7 in the AFC, including 3-3 in the AFC South.

Titans Impact Players

Derrick Henry rushed for 1,538 yards (96.1 per game) and 13 touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In the passing game, Henry scored zero touchdowns, with 33 receptions for 398 yards.

In 12 games, Ryan Tannehill passed for 2,536 yards (211.3 per game), with 13 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 65.2%.

In addition, Tannehill rushed for 98 yards and two TDs.

In the Cardinals' passing game a season ago, DeAndre Hopkins scored three TDs, catching 64 balls for 717 yards (79.7 per game).

In the passing game for the Texans, Chris Moore scored two TDs, hauling in 48 balls for 548 yards (36.5 per game).

In 17 games last year, Kevin Byard registered 106 tackles and four interceptions.

Titans Player Futures

2023-24 Titans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Saints L 16-15 +3000 2 September 17 Chargers W 27-24 +2800 3 September 24 @ Browns - +1800 4 October 1 Bengals - +1800 5 October 8 @ Colts - +15000 6 October 15 Ravens - +1200 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Falcons - +4000 9 November 2 @ Steelers - +6600 10 November 12 @ Buccaneers - +6600 11 November 19 @ Jaguars - +2500 12 November 26 Panthers - +15000 13 December 3 Colts - +15000 14 December 11 @ Dolphins - +1400 15 December 17 Texans - +50000 16 December 24 Seahawks - +5000 17 December 31 @ Texans - +50000 18 January 7 Jaguars - +2500

