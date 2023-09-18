The Chengdu Open field is shrinking in Chengdu, China, as Miomir Kecmanovic readies for a quarterfinal against Alexander Zverev. Kecmanovic currently is +1100 to win it all at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Chengdu Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kecmanovic at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Kecmanovic's Next Match

Kecmanovic will face Zverev in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 at 3:40 AM ET, after defeating Corentin Moutet in the previous round 6-2, 6-4.

Kecmanovic currently has odds of +360 to win his next match versus Zverev. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Kecmanovic? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Kecmanovic Stats

Kecmanovic beat Moutet 6-2, 6-4 on Saturday in the Round of 16.

In 29 tournaments over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic is 25-29 and has not won a title.

Kecmanovic is 14-16 on hard courts over the past year.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Kecmanovic has played 54 matches and 24.1 games per match.

On hard courts, Kecmanovic has played 30 matches over the past 12 months, and 24.4 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Kecmanovic has been victorious in 23.2% of his return games and 74.2% of his service games.

Kecmanovic has won 19.2% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 75.6% of his service games during that timeframe.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.