Marcos Giron will start the Chengdu Open in Chengdu, China versus Alexander Bublik in the round of 32. He was knocked out by Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the round of 128 of the US Open (his previous tournament). Giron is +2500 to win at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Giron at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Giron's Next Match

In his opener at the Chengdu Open, on Wednesday, September 20 (at 11:00 PM ET) in the round of 32, Giron will play Bublik.

Giron Stats

Giron lost his most recent match, 4-6, 4-6, 2-6 against Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 128 of the US Open on August 28, 2023.

In 28 tournaments over the past year, Giron is 28-28 and has yet to win a title.

Giron has a record of 18-18 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Giron has played 24.6 games per match in his 56 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 36 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has played 24 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Giron has won 77.5% of his games on serve, and 23.2% on return.

On hard courts over the past 12 months, Giron has been victorious in 21.8% of his return games and 76.6% of his service games.

