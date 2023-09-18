As action in the Chengdu Open nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Lorenzo Musetti against Arthur Rinderknech. Musetti is +600 (fourth-best odds in the field) to win this tournament at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Musetti at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Musetti's Next Match

On Sunday, September 24 at 2:20 AM ET, Musetti will meet Rinderknech in the quarterfinals, after defeating Philip Sekulic 7-6, 6-7, 6-0 in the previous round.

Musetti Stats

Musetti beat Sekulic 7-6, 6-7, 6-0 on Saturday in the Round of 16.

In 25 tournaments over the past year, Musetti has gone 37-24 and has won one title.

Musetti is 14-10 on hard courts over the past 12 months, with one tournament win.

Musetti has played 22.9 games per match in his 61 matches over the past 12 months across all court types.

In his 24 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Musetti has played 23.1 games per match.

Over the past 12 months, Musetti has won 80.4% of his service games, and he has won 28.0% of his return games.

Musetti has been victorious in 81.1% of his service games on hard courts and 25.1% of his return games over the past year.

