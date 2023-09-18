Grigor Dimitrov will face Christopher O'Connell next in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals. Dimitrov has the second-best odds to win (+450) at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Dimitrov at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Dimitrov's Next Match

On Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 AM ET, Dimitrov will play O'Connell in the quarterfinals, after defeating Juan Pablo Varillas 6-3, 6-4 in the previous round.

Dimitrov Stats

Dimitrov is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 70-ranked Varillas in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

Through 20 tournaments over the past 12 months, Dimitrov has yet to win a title, and his record is 34-20.

Dimitrov is 17-12 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In his 54 matches over the past year, across all court surfaces, Dimitrov has averaged 23.9 games.

On hard courts, Dimitrov has played 29 matches over the past year, and 24.2 games per match.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Dimitrov has won 80.7% of his games on serve, and 26.1% on return.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Dimitrov has won 80.3% of his games on serve and 23.1% on return.

