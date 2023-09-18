Christopher O'Connell will meet Grigor Dimitrov next in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals. O'Connell has +1400 odds to win this tournament at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

O'Connell at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

O'Connell's Next Match

O'Connell will play Dimitrov in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 at 5:00 AM ET, after beating Taro Daniel in the previous round 7-6, 6-4.

O'Connell currently has odds of +240 to win his next contest versus Dimitrov. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

O'Connell Stats

In the Round of 16 on Friday, O'Connell defeated No. 95-ranked Daniel, 7-6, 6-4.

In 24 tournaments over the past 12 months, O'Connell has gone 23-25 and has not won a title.

O'Connell is 11-14 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 48 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), O'Connell has played 25.5 games per match. He won 49.6% of them.

On hard courts, O'Connell has played 25 matches over the past year, and 25.4 games per match.

O'Connell has won 20.5% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games over the past year.

O'Connell has won 18.4% of his return games on hard courts over the past 12 months. Meanwhile, he has been victorious in 76.4% of his service games during that timeframe.

