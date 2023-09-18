A quarterfinal is next for Arthur Rinderknech in the Chengdu Open, and he will meet Lorenzo Musetti. Rinderknech's odds are +900 to take home the trophy from Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Rinderknech at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Rinderknech's Next Match

After beating Marcos Giron 7-6, 6-4, Rinderknech will meet Musetti in the quarterfinals on Sunday, September 24 at 2:20 AM ET.

Rinderknech Stats

In the Round of 16, Rinderknech won 7-6, 6-4 against Giron on Saturday.

Rinderknech has won one of his 23 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 28-23.

Rinderknech is 14-12 on hard courts over the past year.

In his 51 matches over the past 12 months, across all court types, Rinderknech has averaged 25.2 games.

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Rinderknech has played 23.8 games per match.

Rinderknech, over the past 12 months, has won 81.9% of his service games and 18.1% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Rinderknech has been victorious in 15.6% of his return games and 82.9% of his service games.

