A match in the Chengdu Open quarterfinals is next up for Alexander Zverev, and he will meet Miomir Kecmanovic. Zverev is the current favorite (+165 odds) to be crowned champion at Sichuan International Tennis Center.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 Chengdu Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Zverev at the 2023 Chengdu Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 19-26

September 19-26 Venue: Sichuan International Tennis Center

Sichuan International Tennis Center Location: Chengdu, China

Chengdu, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Zverev's Next Match

Zverev is in the quarterfinals, where he will play Kecmanovic on Sunday, September 24 at 3:40 AM ET (after defeating Pavel Kotov 7-6, 4-6, 6-1).

Zverev is currently listed at -550 to win his next contest versus Kecmanovic. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Want to bet on Zverev? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Zverev Stats

Zverev beat No. 106-ranked Kotov 7-6, 4-6, 6-1 on Saturday to advance to the .

In 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, Zverev has gone 41-18 and has won one title.

Zverev has a record of 16-9 on hard courts over the last 12 months.

Over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Zverev has played 59 matches and 25.8 games per match.

In his 25 matches on hard courts over the past year, Zverev has played 28.3 games per match.

Zverev, over the past 12 months, has won 83.0% of his service games and 25.5% of his return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Zverev has been victorious in 21.8% of his return games and 82.2% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.