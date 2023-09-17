With the Miami Dolphins (1-0) and the New England Patriots (0-1) matching up on September 17 at Gillette Stadium, Tua Tagovailoa and Mac Jones will go toe to toe at the quarterback position. We dissect the two signal callers below, diving into the numbers and trends that will impact this matchup.

Dolphins vs. Patriots Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium Location: Foxborough, Massachusetts

Foxborough, Massachusetts TV: NBC

Tua Tagovailoa vs. Mac Jones Matchup

Tua Tagovailoa 2022 Stats Mac Jones 13 Games Played 14 64.8% Completion % 65.2% 3,548 (272.9) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,997 (214.1) 25 Touchdowns 14 8 Interceptions 11 70 (5.4) Rushing Yards (Per game) 102 (7.3) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Patriots Defensive Stats

Last season, the Patriots ranked 11th in the NFL in points allowed (20.4 per game) and ninth in total yards allowed (322.0 per game).

When it came to stopping the pass, New England surrendered 3,681 passing yards last season, ranking 17th in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranked 27th in the NFL with 28.

Against the run, the Patriots' defense was getting it done last season, as it ranked seventh in the league with 1,793 total rushing yards allowed. When it came to rushing TDs, the team ranked first with seven rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New England ranked 22nd in the NFL in red-zone efficiency allowed (58.0%) and 21st in third-down efficiency allowed (40.2%).

Dolphins Defensive Stats

Last year, the Dolphins ranked 24th in the league with 23.5 points allowed per game, and they ranked 18th in total yards allowed with 337.8 given up per game.

When it came to stopping the pass, Miami's defense was stuck in neutral last season, as it ranked 27th in the league with 234.8 passing yards per game allowed. In terms of yards per attempt, the team ranked 11th in the NFL with 6.4 yards allowed per pass attempt.

Against the run, the Dolphins were top-10 last season, ranking sixth in the NFL with 1,751 total rushing yards allowed (103.0 allowed per game). They also ranked 17th in rushing TDs allowed (15).

Defensively, Miami ranked 24th in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed (41.6%) and 23rd in red-zone efficiency allowed (59.3%).

