Sportsbooks give the Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) the advantage on Sunday, September 17, 2023 against the Tennessee Titans (0-1). Los Angeles is favored by 3 points. The game's over/under has been listed at 45 points.

Before the Chargers take on the Titans, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their betting insights and trends. Before the Titans take on the Chargers, check out their betting trends and insights.

Titans vs. Chargers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Los Angeles Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Chargers Betting Insights

Tennessee had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 3-point underdogs last season, the Titans had an ATS record of 4-2.

Out of 17 Tennessee games last season, five went over the total.

Los Angeles had 11 wins in 17 games against the spread last year.

The Chargers had an ATS record of 4-2 as 3-point favorites or greater last season.

Last year, seven of Los Angeles' 17 games went over the point total.

