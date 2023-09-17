The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) visit the Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

How to Watch Chargers vs. Titans

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Titans Insights (2022)

The Titans racked up 17.5 points per game last season, 5.1 fewer than the Chargers allowed (22.6).

The Titans collected 49.3 fewer yards per game (296.8) than the Chargers gave up (346.1) per outing last year.

Tennessee rushed for 125.4 yards per game last year, 20.4 fewer than the 145.8 Los Angeles allowed per outing.

The Titans had 23 giveaways last year, while the Chargers had 24 takeaways.

Titans Home Performance (2022)

At home last season, the Titans scored more points (18.1 per game) than they did overall (17.5). They also conceded fewer points at home (20.6) than they did overall (21.1).

At home, the Titans picked up more yards (322.3 per game) than overall (296.8). But they also allowed more (355.4 per game) than overall (351.6).

Tennessee accumulated more passing yards at home (211.8 per game) than it did overall (171.4), and allowed fewer at home (256.8 per game) than overall (274.8).

The Titans picked up fewer rushing yards at home (110.5 per game) than they did overall (125.4), and conceded more (98.6 per game) than overall (76.9).

The Titans converted 40.8% of third downs at home (4.3% more than overall), and conceded on 33% of third downs at home (1.2% less than overall).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at New Orleans L 16-15 CBS 9/17/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 9/24/2023 at Cleveland - CBS 10/1/2023 Cincinnati - FOX 10/8/2023 at Indianapolis - CBS

