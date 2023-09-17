The Los Angeles Chargers (0-1) will face off against the Tennessee Titans (0-1) on Sunday, September 17, 2023 at Nissan Stadium. The spread predicts a close game, with the Chargers favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 45.5 points has been set for the outing.

Interested in live betting the Chargers/Titans matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help guide you with your in-game wagers.

Titans vs. Chargers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

The Titans were winning after the first quarter in eight games, were losing after the first quarter in three games, and were tied after the first quarter in six games last season.

Offensively, the Titans averaged 4.9 points in the first quarter (11th-ranked) last year. They allowed 3.4 points on average in the first quarter (sixth-ranked) on defense.

The Chargers had the lead five times, were losing seven times, and were knotted up five times at the conclusion of the first quarter last season.

Los Angeles averaged 2.8 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 5.1 points on defense in the first quarter last season.

2nd Quarter

The Titans won the second quarter in eight games last season, were outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they were knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

In the second quarter last year, the Titans averaged 6.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 6.5 points on defense.

The Chargers won the second quarter 12 times, were outscored three times, and tied two times in 17 games last season.

Los Angeles averaged 11.4 points on offense in the second quarter last year, and it surrendered an average of 6.8 points on defense.

3rd Quarter

In 17 games last year, the Titans won the third quarter four times, were outscored eight times, and tied five times.

The Titans averaged 3.8 points on offense and gave up an average of 5.8 points on defense in the third quarter last season.

Looking at the third quarter, the Chargers won the third quarter in five games last season, lost the third quarter in 10 games, and tied the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Los Angeles scored an average of 2.9 points in the third quarter (27th-ranked) last season. On defense, it gave up 5.3 points on average in the third quarter (25th-ranked).

4th Quarter

In 17 games last season, the Titans outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter five times, were outscored nine times, and tied three times.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Titans averaged 2.6 points on offense (32nd-ranked) and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense (seventh-ranked).

Last season, the Chargers won the fourth quarter in nine games, were outscored in that quarter in six games, and they tied in that quarter in two games.

In the fourth quarter last year, the Chargers scored an average of 5.7 points on offense and surrendered an average of 5.5 points on defense.

Titans vs. Chargers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Titans were leading after the first half in eight games last year, were behind after the first half in seven games, and were knotted up after the first half in two games.

On offense, the Titans averaged 11.6 points in the first half (13th-ranked) last year. They allowed 9.8 points on average in the first half (sixth-ranked) on defense.

The Chargers had the lead nine times, were behind six times, and were knotted up two times at the completion of the first half last season.

Los Angeles posted an average of 14.1 points on offense in the first half last year and surrendered an average of 11.9 points on defense.

2nd Half

In 17 games last season, the Titans won the second half four times (3-1 record in those games), were outscored in the second half 12 times (3-9), and were knotted up in the second half one time (1-0).

In the second half last year, the Titans averaged 6.4 points on offense and allowed an average of 10.7 points on defense.

Digging into scoring in the second half, the Chargers outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games last season, with a 6-1 record in those contests. They were outscored in the second half in 10 games (4-6).

On offense, Los Angeles averaged 8.6 points in the second half (28th-ranked) last season. On the defensive side of the ball, it allowed 10.8 points on average in the second half (18th-ranked).

