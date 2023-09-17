How to Watch Liga MX: Soccer Streaming Live - Sunday, September 17
There are several strong matchups on today's Liga MX schedule, including Atletico San Luis playing Pumas UNAM.
There is live coverage available for all the action in Liga MX today, and we have provided the information on how to watch as well as individual game previews below.
Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!
How to Watch More Sports Today
|How to Watch Ligue 1 Today
|How to Watch Serie A Today
|How to Watch LaLiga Today
|How to Watch the Premier League Today
|How to Watch Bundesliga Today
|How to Watch Super Lig Today
Liga MX Streaming Live Today
Watch Pumas UNAM vs Atletico San Luis
Atletico San Luis (5-1-1) is on the road to take on Pumas UNAM (2-3-2) at Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Pumas UNAM (+110)
- Underdog: Atletico San Luis (+230)
- Draw: (+265)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Queretaro FC vs Puebla FC
Puebla FC (2-1-4) travels to take on Queretaro FC (2-1-3) at Estadio La Corregidora in Santiago de Querétaro.
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TUDN
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Queretaro FC (+110)
- Underdog: Puebla FC (+225)
- Draw: (+255)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Watch Atlas FC vs Tigres UANL
Tigres UANL (4-2-1) journeys to face Atlas FC (2-3-2) at Estadio Jalisco in Guadalajara.
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Univision
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Tigres UANL (+160)
- Underdog: Atlas FC (+170)
- Draw: (+220)
- Bet on this match at BetMGM!
Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.