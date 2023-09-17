Nolan Arenado will lead the St. Louis Cardinals into a matchup with Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.

St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored 671 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.

The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.

St. Louis has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Cardinals pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Dakota Hudson (6-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 10th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

In nine starts, Hudson has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Orioles L 11-5 Away Dakota Hudson Dean Kremer 9/12/2023 Orioles W 5-2 Away Adam Wainwright John Means 9/13/2023 Orioles W 1-0 Away Drew Rom Kyle Gibson 9/15/2023 Phillies L 5-4 Home Zack Thompson Aaron Nola 9/16/2023 Phillies L 6-1 Home Miles Mikolas Ranger Suárez 9/17/2023 Phillies - Home Dakota Hudson Taijuan Walker 9/18/2023 Brewers - Home Adam Wainwright Freddy Peralta 9/19/2023 Brewers - Home Drew Rom Adrian Houser 9/20/2023 Brewers - Home Zack Thompson Wade Miley 9/21/2023 Brewers - Home Miles Mikolas Corbin Burnes 9/22/2023 Padres - Away Dakota Hudson -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.