How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
Nolan Arenado will lead the St. Louis Cardinals into a matchup with Trea Turner and the Philadelphia Phillies on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Phillies vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Phillies vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Phillies vs Cardinals Odds
|Phillies vs Cardinals Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank ninth in Major League Baseball with 200 home runs.
- St. Louis is 11th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .422 this season.
- The Cardinals have a team batting average of .252 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.
- St. Louis has scored 671 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking ninth with an OBP of .328.
- The Cardinals have shown patience at the plate this season with the 10th-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.
- St. Louis has a 7.7 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in baseball.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- Cardinals pitchers have a 1.452 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Dakota Hudson (6-2) will take the mound for the Cardinals, his 10th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed eight hits in 4 1/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.
- He has started nine games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- In nine starts, Hudson has pitched through or past the fifth inning seven times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/11/2023
|Orioles
|L 11-5
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Dean Kremer
|9/12/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-2
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|John Means
|9/13/2023
|Orioles
|W 1-0
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Kyle Gibson
|9/15/2023
|Phillies
|L 5-4
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Aaron Nola
|9/16/2023
|Phillies
|L 6-1
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Ranger Suárez
|9/17/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Taijuan Walker
|9/18/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Freddy Peralta
|9/19/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Adrian Houser
|9/20/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Wade Miley
|9/21/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Corbin Burnes
|9/22/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.