Sunday's contest features the Philadelphia Phillies (81-67) and the St. Louis Cardinals (65-83) squaring off at Busch Stadium in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-5 win for the Phillies according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on September 17.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Phillies will send Taijuan Walker (15-5) to the mound, while Dakota Hudson (6-2) will get the nod for the Cardinals.

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Phillies 6, Cardinals 5.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Cardinals have put together a 1-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (oddsmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Cardinals have been victorious in 29, or 43.3%, of the 67 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, St. Louis has won 19 of 44 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (671 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Schedule