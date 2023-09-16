Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
As we enter Week 3 of the college football campaign, there are 11 games involving teams from the Pac-12 on the schedule. For details on how to watch all of the action, keep scrolling.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Weber State Wildcats at Utah Utes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|San Diego State Aztecs at Oregon State Beavers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Idaho Vandals at California Golden Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington Huskies at Michigan State Spartans
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Peacock
|North Carolina Central Eagles at UCLA Bruins
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northern Colorado Bears at Washington State Cougars
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Sacramento State Hornets at Stanford Cardinal
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Hawaii Rainbow Warriors at Oregon Ducks
|8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Colorado State Rams at Colorado Buffaloes
|10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Fresno State Bulldogs at Arizona State Sun Devils
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|UTEP Miners at Arizona Wildcats
|11:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.