Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion Game – Saturday, September 16
The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0) and Old Dominion Monarchs (1-1) will clash at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Norfolk, Virginia. Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion?
When and Where is Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion?
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Norfolk, Virginia
- Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Wake Forest 32, Old Dominion 27
- Wake Forest has been the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.
- The Demon Deacons have not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -550 or shorter.
- Old Dominion has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Monarchs have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The Demon Deacons have an 84.6% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Old Dominion (+14)
- This year Wake Forest has one win against the spread.
- Entering play this week, Old Dominion has one victory against the spread this season.
- The Monarchs have been underdogs by 14 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.
Parlay your bets together on the Wake Forest vs. Old Dominion matchup
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (61)
- Together, the two teams combine for 64 points per game, three points more than the over/under of 61 for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup
Splits Tables
Wake Forest
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|56
|56
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|33
|ATS Record
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|0-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-0-1
|0-0-1
|0-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Old Dominion
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|50
|51.5
|48.5
|Implied Total AVG
|31
|29
|33
|ATS Record
|1-1-0
|1-0-0
|0-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-0-0
|1-0-0
|1-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
