The UNLV Rebels (1-1) will look to upset the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-1) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The Commodores are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is 59.5 in the outing.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Vanderbilt vs. UNLV matchup in this article.

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Paradise, Nevada
  • Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Vanderbilt Moneyline UNLV Moneyline
BetMGM Vanderbilt (-4.5) 59.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Vanderbilt (-4) 59.5 -185 +154 Bet on this game with DraftKings
FanDuel Vanderbilt (-4.5) 59.5 -194 +160 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 3 Odds

Vanderbilt vs. UNLV Betting Trends

  • Vanderbilt has not won against the spread this season in three chances.
  • The Commodores have been favored by 4.5 points or more this season twice, and failed to cover both times.
  • UNLV has put together a perfect 1-0-0 record against the spread this year.
  • The Rebels have won their only game this year when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.

Vanderbilt 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.